Mumbai: Chawls in SoBo's C-ward to get wall-mounted loos

In a move that will benefit residents living in chawls in south Mumbai’s C-ward, the BMC has recently passed a proposal to set up wall-mounted toilet seats in every home.

This comes after local corporators said that the number of Covid-19 cases here was more owing to a common toilet.

There are approximately 300 people living in chawls in this ward, which comprises Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi, Mumbadevi, Pydhonie and Chira Bazar.

The proposal was put forth by BJP corporator Rita Makwana who said installing wall-mounted toilets will be economical and not cause any damage to the structure.

“Installing these toilets will not lead to leakage and will also not cause any damage,” Makwana said.

“I proposed a notice of motion on this issue during the corporation meeting, following which it was passed unanimously,” he added.

The proposal was approved by the BMC earlier and is only waiting for a final nod from the state government.

According to a senior civic official, many of these chawls fall under the state government; so their approval is needed.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:16 PM IST