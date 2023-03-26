 Mumbai Chawl stabbings: Cops to reconstruct crime scene today
Mumbai Chawl stabbings: Cops to reconstruct crime scene today

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Mumbai: The 54-year-old Chetan Gala, who is accused of stabbing his three neighbours to death and injuring two others, will be taken today to the chawl in Grant Road, where the shocking incident occurred.

The DB Marg police have resorted to the move for reconstructing the crime and re-enacting minute-by-minute sequence of the stabbing spree, said the official. Also, the evidence – including clothes of the accused and victims and knife – seized from the crime scene will be sent for forensic analysis.

During the interrogation, Gala said that he regretted his action. According to police sources, he allegedly attacked his neighbours as he felt that incited his wife against him. The investigation, so far, has revealed that Gala didn't take up any job for the past 12 years and eked out a livelihood from the rent of a shop left behind by his father. As the house expenses were not met, Gala and his wife had frequent quarrels and she subsequently left him.

