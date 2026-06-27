Mumbai: Chaos At Malad's Infiniti Mall After Massive Crowd Gathers For Viral ₹1 Clothing Sale; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A viral social media reel promoting a heavily discounted clothing sale triggered chaos outside a showroom at Infiniti Mall in Mumbai's Malad West, after hundreds of people gathered at the commercial premises to avail the offer. The brand announced to give one product at Re 1 as part of the sale.

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According to information received, the promotional offer, launched by fashion brand NEWME, allegedly claimed that only the first 100 to 125 customers would be eligible for the discounted sale, drawing an overwhelming response from shoppers. As crowds began assembling outside the showroom from early hours, the situation soon turned chaotic, prompting police intervention.

Videos circulating widely on social media showed a massive crowd packed tightly outside the outlet, raising concerns over crowd management and public safety. In several clips, people could be seen pushing near the entrance of the showroom as security personnel struggled to manage the situation.

According to a Mid-day report, the turnout was so overwhelming that the showroom staff were reportedly unable to even open the shutters, fearing the situation could spiral out of control. Following the circulation of the viral videos, local police clarified that the situation seen online did not reflect the overall condition inside the mall premises.

Police officials stated that the crowding was limited only to the area outside the concerned showroom due to the narrow space in that section, while the rest of the mall remained largely empty and operational as usual.

Police Steps In To Control The Situation

Police personnel were immediately deployed at the spot to control the gathering and prevent any untoward incident. Authorities managed to disperse the crowd after repeated public announcements were made by the showroom owner, informing visitors that the store would remain closed for the day in view of the situation.

Following the announcement, people gradually began leaving the premises and the situation was brought under control without any major incident or injuries being reported. Senior police officials later confirmed that the situation is now stable and fully under control.

NEWME Issues Statement

Meanwhile, fashion brand NEWME also issued an official statement regarding the viral “Re 1 Offer” controversy. The company stated that due to the overwhelming response at its stores located at Amanora Mall, Phoenix Avenue Of Stars, Westend Mall in Pune, and Infiniti Mall in Malad West, Mumbai, local authorities had directed the immediate discontinuation of the offer in the interest of public safety. “The safety of our customers, team, and the public remains our highest priority. We thank everyone for their support, understanding, and cooperation,” the statement read.

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