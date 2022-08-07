Mumbai: Chalo Pay now available on the BEST Chalo App, here's how to use it to book tickets

BEST head office at Colaba Mumbai on the occasion of it's foundation day. | FPJ

Users now no longer need to purchase a mobile ticket prior to boarding a bus. They can simply board any bus and pay with their mobile, and their mobile ticket will be generated upon payment. On the occasion of BEST’s 75th anniversary, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking announced the launch of India’s first public transport-focused payment system - 'Chalo Pay' on Sunday. This feature is now available on the BEST Chalo App.

Other payment methods like UPI and wallets require online authorisation for payments which can take very long and rely on telecom networks, which makes them unsuitable for use on a bus. Hence passengers need to book their tickets before boarding the bus. The new system - 'Chalo Pay' - works fully offline inside the bus (even without internet), thus enabling an instant payment in just 1 second.

"It has been implemented under BEST’s RFP ( Request For Proposal) for ‘Selection of Service Provider for NCMC (National Common Mobility Card( Compliant Digital Tickets Solutions’ by Chalo, India’s leading transport technology company, and is powered by Yes Bank. Users can recharge the mobile wallet using UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards, and other online payments, and then use the wallet balance for instant payments for their bus tickets " said an official of BEST.

"They simply have to inform the conductor that they wish to pay using mobile, and hold their phone next to the conductor’s ticketing machine, or scan the QR code, to pay for their ticket. This eliminates the problems of loose change for passengers and conductors alike," he added.

How To Use Chalo Pay

One-time Activation

Make sure you have the latest version of the BEST Chalo App from the Play Store.

Tap on ‘Chalo Pay’, enter your details and complete your SMS OTP verification.

Paying For Bus Tickets

Load money on the Chalo Pay wallet using UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards or other online payments.

Inform the conductor that you wish to pay using your mobile.

On the BEST Chalo App, tap Chalo Pay, enter the bus fare to be paid and tap ‘Next’. Bring your phone close to the conductor’s ticketing device to validate the payment. That’s it.

The conductor’s ticketing device will show a green tick mark once the payment is successful, and your mobile ticket will appear on your app within a few minutes.

Upcoming Features

With a future update, users will also be able to use the wallet balance to make payments at any shop or merchant that accepts UPI payments simply by scanning the merchant’s QR code.

With this new feature roll-out, BEST further cements its position as the country’s leading technology-oriented state transport undertaking. The BEST Chalo App recently crossed the milestone of 23 lakh downloads in Mumbai, and more than 25% of bus passengers use the app daily.