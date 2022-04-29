Mumbai: CGST Superintendent, Inspector held in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector, both of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST), Jaisingpur, District- Kolhapur in a bribery case of Rs. 50,000.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Jaisingpur and Kolhapur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, officials said.

The accused persons have been identified as Mahesh Nesarikar, Superintendent, CGST and Amit Kumar Mishra, Inspector, CGST.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on Thursday against the accused public servants on a complaint. "It was alleged that the Superintendent CGST had demanded undue advantage of Rs 75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21. It was further alleged that both the accused negotiated the bribe amount with the complainant and his tax consultant and fixed the same as Rs 50,000," the agency claimed in a statement.

The CBI laid the trap and Inspector Mishra was caught while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant and later, Superintendent Nesarikar was also caught.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:18 PM IST