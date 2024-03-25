Mumbai: CGST Officials Booked By CBI For Demanding ₹22 Lakh From Bullion Trader

CBI | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against two Superintendents of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for allegedly seeking undue advantage of Rs 22 lakh from a bullion trader.

According to the CBI, a complaint dated on March 15, had been received from a bullion trader against Satish Sharma, Ankur Godyan, Superintendents, CGST, Mumbai South Commissionerate, for demand of undue advantage of Rs 22 lakh. It has been alleged that the complainant is into the business of Gold Bullion at Zaveri Bazar.

The complainant had received a summons dated June 15, 2023, issued by Ankur Godyan, Superintendent Anti-Evasion, CGST with a direction to submit his firm's business related documents, officials said. Accordingly the complainant visited the GST Office at Air India Building, Nariman Point and submitted requisitioned documents. Thereafter, another summons dated February 5, 2024 was issued by Godyan, in the name of the complainant's son, with a direction to tender oral evidence in the same matter.



"Thereafter, on February 7, the complainant himself visited the CGST office at Air India Building and met CGST Officers including Godyan, who demanded undue advantage to settle the matter. Thereafter, on March 14, Sharma and Godyan reached at the firm's office and conducted a search but they did not provide any document regarding the said search and they took the complainant to their office at Air India Building and made him sit till 03.00 am (of March 15)."

"At the CGST office, Sharma, Godyan and another official interrogated the complainant and told the complainant that total tax liability on his firm is approximately Rs 3 crore and unless the said amount is deposited, the complainant can't go home," said a CBI official.

Read Also IKIO Lighting Receives Summon From GST Authority Over Alleged Input Tax Credit Violations

He added, "Thereafter, the accused officials demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from the complainant to settle the matter. The complainant was permitted to leave CGST office on the complainant's assurance of giving a bribe of Rs 22 lakh to them in a couple of days. The allegations mentioned in said complaint has been discreetly verified and prima- facie discloses commission of offence punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of Prevention of Corruption Act."