Mumbai: CGST inspector arrested in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of bribery against an inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST). The accused official, Siddharth Kaushik, informed the victim that he had to pay Rs 2 lakh as outstanding service tax and allegedly demanded 35 percent of the total pending dues (Rs 70000) to close the matter. The CBI had got the recorded conversation of the accused in which he had allegedly demanded bribe after which an offence was registered. Meanwhile, Kaushik has been arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) wing of CBI, a complaint was received by them from a Palghar resident, who is into painting business, on November 30. As per the victim, his firm is paying sales and service tax regularly to the department. It is alleged that he received a phone call from a CGST inspector from Boisar, on November 16. The officer informed the victim that his service tax payment is not paid completely and the victim has to come to the CGST office for the payment of pending service tax and penalty.

"The victim met the inspector the same day at his office where the inspector informed the complainant that his service tax for the period of 2015-16 has not been paid and the victim has to pay service tax and the penalty on it, otherwise he will be issued a notice. The victim then met his chartered accountant who informed the victim that all the service tax of the relevant period has already been paid and given the copy of the receipts to the victim," said a CBI official.

He added, "Thereafter, the victim again visited the inspector's office and showed him the receipt of the tax paid. The inspector however informed the victim that he has to pay Rs 2 lakh as outstanding service tax along with the penalty. The inspector also informed the victim that if he pays 35 percent (Rs 70000) of the total pending dues, the matter can be closed, else a notice will be issued to the victim. After negotiation, the bribe amount was settled to Rs 20000."

The victim who did not want to pay the bribe approached the CBI with a written complaint on November 30. "After due verification, the conversation between the inspector and the victim was recorded on a voice recorder which established demand and agreement to accept the bribe after which a complaint was lodged on December 03. A case has been registered under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI stated.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:58 PM IST