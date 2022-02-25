Mumbai: Central Railways to operate Mega Block on its suburban sections on Sunday

Central Railways, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.

CSMT -Vidyavihar Up & Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Thane-Vashi/Nerul and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur and Kharkopar / Nerul will run as per schedule during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

No day block on WR, Night block on Diva line at Vasai Yard

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a major Jumbo Block of two and half hours will be taken on the intervening night of 27th / 28th February 2022 on Up & Down Diva lines at Vasai Road Yard, from 01.00 am to 03.30 am. Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 27th February 2022.

Upgradation works at Indapur station in Ratnagiri region over Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway has decided to undertake upgradation works at Indapur station between Kolad - Mangaon section in Ratnagiri region over Konkan Railway from February 25th to February 28th 2022, Due to this works.

Train no. 19578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express journey commences on February 25th 2022 will be regulated at Kolad for 20 minutes

Train no. 20909 Kochuveli - Porbandar Express journey commences on February 27th 2022 will be regulated between Thokur - Chiplun section for 195 minutes.

Train no. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express journey commences on February 27th 2022 will be regulated between Thokur - Chiplun section for 150 minutes

"These mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused" said a senior railway official.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:47 PM IST