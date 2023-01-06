Mumbai: Central Railways AC travellers count crosses 1 crore mark |

Mumbai: The Central Railways (CR) division of Mumbai city achieved an all new feat on Friday. CR AC local ridership crossed 1 Crore mark showing the immense support of passengers and success of the initiative taken by railways for the passengers' comfort.

Earlier, single day AC travellers count crossed 1 lakh on January 2nd. New Year eve brought cheers to Central Railway as the AC local ridership crossed 1crore (10,000,664) during the period from April to December 2022.

Ministry slashed fare prices by 50% from May 2022

The overwhelming response of passengers opting for AC local is due to the fact that it offers safe and cool ride to the passengers. The Ministry of Railways has also slashed the fares of daily tickets up to 50% from May 2022.

In September 2022, railways had facilitated first class Quarterly, Half yearly and Yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU by paying the difference of fare between first class quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets for the entire period irrespective of the days left in First Class QST, HST and YST.

56 trains running from CSMT on central line

Presently, Central Railway runs 56 AC services on its suburban section between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kalyan / Badlapur / Titwala.

The month-wise increase of passengers are:

April 2022 – 5,92,836

May 2022 – 8,36,700

June 2022 – 11,03,969

July 2022 – 10,79,050

August 2022 – 12,37,579

September 2022 – 13,82,806

October 2022 – 12,74,409

November 2022 – 12,53,896

December 2022 – 12,39,419