Mumbai: Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation Holds Tree Plantation Drive At Byculla's Nirmal Park

Members of the Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation plant Ashoka saplings during a tree plantation drive at Nirmal Park in Byculla | File Photo

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to environmental conservation, the Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) organised a tree plantation drive at Nirmal Park in Byculla on Friday. The initiative aimed to encourage greenery, improve the local environment and spread awareness about the importance of sustainable practices.

Ashoka Saplings Planted

The plantation drive was led by CRWWO President Snigdha Srivastava. Vice President Prerna Goswami, Secretary Sarita Dohare, Treasurer Teena Uppal and other executive members of the organisation also participated in the programme. During the event, Ashoka saplings were planted as part of the organisation's efforts to contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Focus On Environmental Sustainability

The CRWWO said such initiatives reflect its continued focus on environmental sustainability and community welfare. By increasing green cover in urban areas, tree plantation drives help improve air quality, enhance biodiversity and create healthier public spaces for residents.

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The programme is part of the organisation's broader efforts to support social and environmental causes beyond its welfare activities. With increasing emphasis on sustainable development, such community-led initiatives also encourage greater public participation in protecting the environment and maintaining green spaces.

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