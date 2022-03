Mumbai: Central Railway to run 14 additional Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Mau, Karmali, Danapur and Pune and Karmali

Central Railway will run 14 additional special trains between Mumbai / Pune and Mau / Karmali / Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival. The details are as under:

1. Mumbai-Mau (2 trips)

Train no.01009 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 15.03.2022 at 14.15 hrs and will arrive Mau at 23.45 hrs next day.

Train no.01010 special will leave Mau on 17.03.2022 at 16.55 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi and Aunrihar.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Eight AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 4 Second Class Seating

2. Pune-Karmali-Pune (4 trips)

Train no.01011 special will leave Pune on 11.03.2022 & 18.03.2022 at 17.30 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

Train no.01012 special will leave Karmali on 13.03.2022 & 20.03.2022 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second Class Seating

3. Panvel-Karmali-Panvel (4 trips)

Train no.01013 special will leave Panvel on 12.03.2022 & 19.03.2022 at 22.00 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

Train no.01014 special will leave Karmali on 12.03.2022 & 19.03.2022 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 20.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second Class Seating

4. Mumbai-Danapur (4 trips)

Train no.01015 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 15.03.2022 & 22.03.2022 at 10.30 hrs and will arrive Danapur at 17.15 hrs next day.

Train no.01016 special will leave Danapur on 16.03.2022 & 23.03.2022 at 20.25 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheokki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Eight AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 4 Second Class Seating

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01009 , 01011/01012, 01013/01014 & 01015 on special charges will open on 10.3.2022 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:17 PM IST