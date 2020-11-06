Mumbai: Central Railway to operate power block at Ambernath on Nov 8

Central Railway will operate special traffic and power block for launching of 5 girders for 6 meter wide Foot Over Bridge at Ambernath (Km 59/26A-28) railway station on Kalyan-Karjat section. The block will be operated on Up and Down lines from 10.55 am to 1.55 pm on Sunday (November 8).

The Railways resumed local train services for persons employed in emergency and essential services on June 15, and has recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute.

On October 29, the railway authorities said only a little over 25 per cent of the normal number of commuters can be carried while following social distancing. In normal -- pre-COVID -- times, 80 lakh people travelled daily by Mumbai suburban local trains. The Central Railway in a letter to the state had said that it can ferry a maximum of 12.4 lakh of the 45 lakh passengers who travelled on its suburban network before pandemic.

Due to the power block, the train running pattern will be as under:

Suburban services on Kalyan-Karjat section will remain cancelled during the Block Period.

Before the block

Last DN local will leave Kalyan at 10.38 hrs and arrive Karjat at 11.28 hrs.

Last Up local will leave Badlapur at 10.27 hrs towards Kalyan

After the block

First DN local for will leave Kalyan at 14.03 hrs and arrive Ambernath at 14.15 hrs.

First Up local will leave Karjat at 13.27 hrs for Thane.