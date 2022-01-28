Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on suburban sections on Sunday

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on January 30.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Down slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Belapur-Kharkopar services not affected; Nerul-Kharkopar services remain cancelled)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.45 am to 3.16 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Down line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.40 am to 3.45 pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.25 am to 4.25 pm will remain cancelled.

Local train services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused," a press release by Central Railways said.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST