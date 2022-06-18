Mumbai: Central Railway to observe mega block on Sunday

FIle Photo

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block o­n its suburban sections including the Kurla Vashi section of the harbour line due to which no local train services will be available between Kurla-Vashi on Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday.

Due to the blocking, Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm and will remain suspended.

Special local trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai–Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm o­n the Trans harbour line.

Apart from that, due to various engineering and maintenance works, CR also decided to take block on the Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th Lines from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm on Sunday.

Due to this block over a dozen long-distance trains will be diverted on the fast local line and is likely to arrive at their destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

No day block on WR:

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP fast and 5th line from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intermittent night of 18th /19th June 2022 between Mahim and Mumbai Central stations. Because of this, there will be no block in the day over the western railway suburban section on Sunday

