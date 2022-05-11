Mumbai: Central Railway to discontinue AC EMU local train services on Harbour Line from May 14 onwards

The Central Railway has decided to discontinue the services of AC local running on Harbour line from May 14. The 16 Harbour line AC services will run with non-AC rake with effect from May 14 and as a result AC services will run only on the CR's Main line from May 14th.

The Harbour line passengers holding season tickets for AC services can obtain a refund of difference of AC and First Class fare of balance days from UTS booking counters at suburban stations. They may travel in first class ordinary services.

However, additional 12 air conditioned services will be introduced on CRs main line from the same date- May 14. These air condition services will replace currently running non air conditioned services of main line.

With the increase of 12 AC services on the Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Badlapur) on weekdays the total AC services on the Main line will increase from 44 to 56. However, there will be no increase in the total number of services which will remain 1810 as at present.

Total number of AC services running on the Main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will be 14 from May 14th and the total number of services running on the Main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 673 to 687.

Time table of additional AC local on main line effective from 14th May

Down Trains:

Titwala local leaving CSMT at 6.30 am

Dombivali local leaving CSMT at 10.22 am

Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 1.15 pm, 5.00 pm

Ambarnath local leaving Dadar at 7.39 pm

Thane local leaving CSMT at 10.20 pm

Up Trains:

CSMT local leaving Thane at 5.24 am

CSMT local leaving Titwala at 8.33 am

CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 11.48 am

CSMT local leaving Ambarnath at 3.12 pm, 8.50 pm

Dadar local leaving Ambarnath at 6.30 pm

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:51 PM IST