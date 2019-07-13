Mumbai: Central Railway spreads awareness on ‘no bill-no payment’ drive

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) is giving a renewed push to its efforts to spread awareness about the “No bill — No payment” policy and provide digital payment gateways at all stalls in the Mumbai division. The Indian Railways last year introduced the policy to ensure passengers are not overcharged and they are provided bill for whatever they buy. “A special drive related to “No Bill, No Payment” was conducted from July 2 to July 11 to promote the use of digital payment for catering services and it was ensured that e-bills were issued to passengers on every purchase from catering units,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson, CR.

He said stickers and posters displaying “Food Free Without Bill” and “Don’t Pay If Bill Is Not Issued” messages in English, Hindi and Marathi have been exhibited at various places in station premises. “Besides regular announcements were made at stations to create public awareness,” he said. Udasi said before launching the initiative, CR ensured digital payment gateways are made available at all stalls across the Mumbai division. “The CR has made elaborate arrangements. Passengers can now use net banking, debit cards, credit cards and online payment wallets like PayTm, Google Pay, Phone Pay and BHIM, among others, to pay for purchase of food items,” Udasi said.

He said inspections are being regularly conducted by officials at railway stalls. Regular interactions with passengers are held to check whether bills are issued for catering services and strict action is being taken against the offenders, Udasi said. According to a senior commercial officer of the CR, most of the overcharging complaints occur because food servers refuse to give bill to passengers on one pretext or the other even when asked to do so. The official said the railway ministry now has a very strict policy against erring vendors and stall owners, including cancelling their licences, if they are found indulging in overcharging.