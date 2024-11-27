 Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations

Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations

In a bid to streamline train operations and enhance passenger convenience, the Central Railways Mumbai Division has announced a significant update to platform numbering at Dadar station. Effective November 27, Platform 10 will be renumbered as Platform 9A, while Platform 10A will now be known as Platform 10.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a bid to streamline train operations and enhance passenger convenience, the Central Railways Mumbai Division has announced a significant update to platform numbering at Dadar station. Effective November 27, Platform 10 will be renumbered as Platform 9A, while Platform 10A will now be known as Platform 10.

"This strategic move is aimed at segregating suburban and long-distance train services more effectively. Under the new system, Platform 9A will be dedicated exclusively to suburban trains, while Platform 10 will cater to Mail and Express trains. The change is expected to alleviate passenger confusion and reduce operational challenges, ensuring a smoother experience of the daily commuters at Dadar station" said an official.

The announcement was made by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Mumbai Division via social media platform X on Tuesday let evening. The DRM emphasized that the updated numbering system is part of an ongoing effort to improve passenger convenience at one of Mumbai's busiest transit hubs.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of platform renumbering at Dadar station. Last year, Central Railways undertook a comprehensive renumbering of all platforms at the station to enhance clarity and improve management of its bustling network.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024
Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024
Gadhimai Festival 2024: Animal Activists Raise Voice Against Cruelty Ahead Of World's Largest Animal Sacrifice Festival
Gadhimai Festival 2024: Animal Activists Raise Voice Against Cruelty Ahead Of World's Largest Animal Sacrifice Festival
'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC
'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Booking Clerk's Viral Video Sparks Outrage After He Refuses To Speak Marathi...
article-image

Dadar station serves as a crucial interchange for suburban and long-distance trains in the city. Station has a daily footfall of nearly 5 lakh. Around 800 trains including suburban and mail / express are being daily handled at Dadar station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024

Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024

'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC

'Absence Of Occupation Certificate Doesn’t Bar Flat Buyers From Deemed Conveyance': Bombay HC

Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s...

Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s...

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues

Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase

Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase