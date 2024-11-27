Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations

Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a bid to streamline train operations and enhance passenger convenience, the Central Railways Mumbai Division has announced a significant update to platform numbering at Dadar station. Effective November 27, Platform 10 will be renumbered as Platform 9A, while Platform 10A will now be known as Platform 10.

"This strategic move is aimed at segregating suburban and long-distance train services more effectively. Under the new system, Platform 9A will be dedicated exclusively to suburban trains, while Platform 10 will cater to Mail and Express trains. The change is expected to alleviate passenger confusion and reduce operational challenges, ensuring a smoother experience of the daily commuters at Dadar station" said an official.

The announcement was made by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Mumbai Division via social media platform X on Tuesday let evening. The DRM emphasized that the updated numbering system is part of an ongoing effort to improve passenger convenience at one of Mumbai's busiest transit hubs.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of platform renumbering at Dadar station. Last year, Central Railways undertook a comprehensive renumbering of all platforms at the station to enhance clarity and improve management of its bustling network.

Dadar station serves as a crucial interchange for suburban and long-distance trains in the city. Station has a daily footfall of nearly 5 lakh. Around 800 trains including suburban and mail / express are being daily handled at Dadar station.