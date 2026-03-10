Mumbai: Central Railway Platform Extension Work Slow, Only 5 Of 34 Stations Ready For 15 Coach Trains |

Mumbai, March 10: Work to extend platforms to accommodate 15 coach local trains on Central Railway is progressing slowly across several stations, raising concerns among daily commuters who rely heavily on the suburban railway network.

The project involves extending platforms at 34 stations between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and stations on the Kalyan, Kasara and Khopoli routes. The initiative was planned to allow longer trains to operate on the corridor, thereby increasing passenger capacity and easing crowding during peak hours.

However, according to information shared on social media by a user on X, the pace of work has been far slower than expected.

Only Five Stations Completed So Far

So far, platform extension work has been completed at only five stations. These include Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Karjat and Thanshet.

The remaining stations on the route are still awaiting completion of the project. At several locations the work is either progressing very slowly or appears to have stalled.

Stations where work is moving at a sluggish pace include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Vikhroli, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Shahad, Titwala and Kasara. On the Karjat route, work at Khopoli is also yet to be completed.

Commuters Facing Daily Inconvenience

At many stations where construction work is ongoing, passengers are experiencing significant inconvenience. In several places roofs have been removed as part of the construction process, leaving commuters exposed to direct sunlight while waiting for trains.

The platforms at some stations also have uneven ground due to the ongoing work. This has created difficulties for passengers moving along the platforms, particularly women, senior citizens and those carrying luggage.

The platform extension project was undertaken to improve commuter convenience and enable longer trains to run on the Central Railway suburban network. However, the slow progress has made daily travel more challenging for many passengers who depend on the route for work and other routine travel.

