Mumbai: Central Railway observe “Swachh Station” programme

MUMBAI DIVISION

Intense cleaning activities were carried out at CSMT headquarters with focus on cleaning of suburban premises and platforms which included main corridors, FOBs, staircases, concourses, parking areas, platform sidings, refreshment areas at the main hall and the toilet.

Unwanted vegetation growth due to monsoon along the tracks and platforms were weeded out. Station staff, including PRS, and booking staff actively participated in collecting and disposing garbage as well as keeping their respective lobbies clean.

The suburban stations of the division too witnessed cleaning activities involving booking offices facades, PRS entry points and surrounding areas at stations like Ghatkopar, Thane and Kalyan.

In Panvel, mechanized cleaning of platforms was undertaken. Railway tracks were cleaned at many stations despite heavy rains. Health inspector from Matunga Health Unit counselled the cleaning staff on proper techniques of washing hands as directed by WHO and also to ensure hygiene. Station manager at Dadar instructed canteen vendors on proper segregation of plastic waste and its disposal. An exhibition on plastic alternatives was organized by the Mumbai Division to bring awareness to the ban of single use plastic and different types of plastics.

PUNE DIVISION

Platforms, all offices, cleaning of the waiting hall, dormitory and the lobby of the booking office was cleaned. The entry side of the station premises was also cleaned thoroughly. Special efforts were taken to clear toilet clogs. The participation was remarkable with involvement of two NGOs namely Lion’s Club and Pruthvi Sangram Gram Vikas along with former Mayor and other activists enlightening the public on Swachhata.

NAGPUR DIVISION

Swachh station activities were carried out with great enthusiasm at various locations and stations of Nagpur Division. The series of cleanliness activities included intensive cleaning drives that focused on tracks and clearing of drains. Besides, Chief Health Inspectors also monitored effective cleaning of toilets at major stations. Various officers inspected cleaning activities on different stations ensuring availability of proper tools with safai karmacharis along with safety gears. Simultaneously, they were motivated to maintain proper hygiene. Area around electrical fittings, dusty telecom cables and fans were properly cleaned under supervision. Bordhai, Lingit, Kamleshwar, Wagholi, Gumgaon, Nagri, Khapri are some of the stations inspected by officers ensuring proper maintenance at these stations in terms of public amenities and overall cleanliness across public interfaces.

SOLAPUR DIVISION

Along with the routine cleaning activities, the Solapur cleaning staff undertook cleaning of toilets at the waiting hall on the main public interface along with entry and exit lobbies. Intensive cleaning activities were carried out at major stations of Solapur division under Swachh Stations. At Wadi and Kalaburagi stations one could see platforms, waiting halls and reservation and booking offices. At Kurduwadi station clearing and cleaning of drainage lines was undertaken. Intensive cleaning of Gadag Express was undertaken at Solapur station.

BHUSAVAL DIVISION

Cleanliness under Swachh Station began with a rally on Swachhata by students of St. Xavier's School at Shegaon and Disha foundation at Amravati. Apart from the cleanliness rally, students of Public School Murtujapur created awareness on cleanliness through a Nukkad Natak performed inside the station premises. At Bhusaval station, under supervision of electrical staff, contractual workers cleaned various electrical panels and luminaries. Shramdaan activities were undertaken at various stations like Badnera, Shegaon, Manmad which not only involved railway staff but also general public, social groups and students. Trainees at ZRTI Bhusaval undertook cleanliness of their hostels and centre.