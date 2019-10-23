Mumbai: Central Railway launches ‘one-touch ATVM’

Mumbai: Central Railway will be installing one-touch ATVM at 42 suburban stations to facilitate fast ticketing to its millions of commuters over Mumbai Suburban Network from October 24. A total of 92 ATVMs will be installed at 42 suburban stations.

The salient features of one-touch ATVM is with just two steps one can obtain a ticket instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM. One-touch ATVM will show one screen display for selecting single/return journey tickets. One can select desired station in the distance slab, just press tab “up to station” either for journey tickets or return journey tickets. One can get platform ticket also with single touch.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR said “This one touch ATVM is introduced keeping in mind the fast life of Mumbai commuters as it will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and avoid standing in long queues.” The user friendly and uncomplicated procedure in one touch ATVM will greatly ease the load on ticketing system of Mumbai Suburban Network.