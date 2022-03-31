Mumbai: Central Railway generates highest ever revenue of Rs 530.34 crore from disposal of scrap

Central Railway earned Rs.530.34 crore for the financial year 2021-22 which is Rs.138.91 crore more than the earnings of the corresponding period of last year and an increase of 35.48%. The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.391.43 crore.

Central Railway has launched the “Zero Scrap Mission” to ensure each Division, Workshop and Shed is free from scrap materials. These scrap materials include scrap rails, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc.

This is the highest ever revenue achieved by Central Railway from sale of scrap. With this sale, Central Railway has surpassed the target of 400 crores set for FY 2021-22.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly.

As a part of the “Zero Scrap Mission”, sale of scrap activity is being undertaken on all divisions and various depots of the Central Railway.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:23 PM IST