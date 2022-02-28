Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs.443.35 crore from disposal of Scrap, takes major step towards 'Zero Scrap Mission'

Central Railway launched “Zero Scrap Mission” to ensure each Division, Workshop and Shed in Central Railway is free from scrap materials. These scrap materials include scrap rails, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc.

Central Railway has registered earnings of Rs.443.35 crore for the financial year 2021-22 up to February-2022. This is Rs.106.57 crore more than the earnings for the corresponding period of last year which is an increase of 31.65%. The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.336.78 crore.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that sale of scrap is not only helping in generating revenue but also maintaining premises in better upkeep. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.

As a part of the “Zero Scrap Mission”, sale of scrap activity is being undertaken on all 5 divisions and various depots of Central Railway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:22 PM IST