Mumbai: Ceiling crash kills 1

Mumbai: 48-year-old Vikas Vinayak Phadake died when a chunk of plaster from the ceiling of his room in Godse building in Dombivili fell on Wednesday. Kalyan fire brigade officials said,
“On getting information, we rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.” KDMC said the 40-year-old building is on the list of structures that are declared dangerous.
