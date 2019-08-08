Mumbai: Ceiling crash kills 1

Mumbai: 48-year-old Vikas Vinayak Phada­ke died when a chunk of plaster from the ceiling of his room in Godse building in Dombivili fell on Wednesday. Kalyan fire brigade officials said,

“On getting informa­tion, we rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.” KDMC said the 40-year-old building is on the list of structures that are declared dangerous.