Mumbai: Ceiling collapse hurts 3 of family in Jogeshwari

Mumbai: Three members of a family, including a woman, sustained injuries when a portion of a ceiling collapsed in a residential building, Trimurti building, at Natwar Nagar road number 1, near Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari East on Friday morning, said a civic official.

The family members resided on the first floor of the 4-storey ‘’Trimurti’’ building at Natvar Nagar in suburban Jogeshwari, he said.

“On Friday, at 6 am, a portion of the ceiling on the second floor crashed on them, injuring three members of the family,” the official said, adding, the injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital.

“The injured, Vinay Kelsakar, 25, Suhas Kelsakar, 51, and Sujeeta Kelsakar, 43, were rushed to a nearby private hospital. The woman suffered severe injuries and is kept under observation at the ICU. The other two are stable,” he said. The cause of the ceiling collapse is yet to be ascertained.