Mumbai: CCTV Footage Captures Violent Fight Between Amazon Delivery Agent & Watchman At Andheri Residential Complex - WATCH |

Mumbai: A violent clash allegedly involving an Amazon delivery executive and a watchman broke out at Versova Heights building in the Swami Samarth Nagar complex in Andheri West, reportedly over a gate entry dispute. The incident, which took place on May 25 around 8.30 pm, was captured on CCTV and has now gone viral on social media.

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by AndheriLoca. The CCTV footage shows the delivery executive entering the society gate aggressively and attacking the watchman. The watchman also fought back during the altercation. At one point, the delivery executive also picked up an object and threw it towards the watchman, who narrowly escaped an injury.

A few minutes later, the delivery executive reportedly returned with a stick and another person. Residents of the society also came out and tried to stop the violence, but the situation continued to escalate.

However, instead of leaving the society gate peacefully, he engages in a fight with the residents, too. The exact reason behind the dispute is still unclear. So far, there is no confirmation about any police complaint being filed in connection with the incident.

Social Media Reaction

The viral video sparked strong reactions on social media. While some users criticised the delivery executive for his violent behaviour, others claimed that the watchmen at the society often misbehave with delivery workers and residents.

One user wrote, "I live in the same building. The security guard deserves it! He has misbehaved with my mom and is absolutely ridiculous! I’m glad this happened"

Another user commented, "Acha kiya watchman ko mara... Mar khane wala kham karege to aaisa he hoga... Bichre pareshan karte hey delivery walo ko"

"Don't know the back story, but by watching body language, it seems like the watchmen are causing this. Not confidently defending one another is a clear sign there is something wrong," a user added.

Some users also raised concerns over residents' safety and said, "imagine the same guys come till doorsteps."

"This is so scary! They should take action against this delivery guy! Horrendous," another user demanded.

"Never trust these Amazon people. They think they own the staff of the building and don't have manners," one user commented.

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