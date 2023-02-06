Mumbai: CCPA holds health check-up for LGBTQ+ in Worli to commemorate World Cancer Day

CPAA Facebook

The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) held a health check-up camp for the LGBTQ+ community with special emphasis on cancer at Worli on Feb 5. The camp was supported by the Rotary Club of Queen's Necklace and was organised to check for deformities. Those who were found with health issues, especially oral health deformities arising from tobacco product consumption, were guided for further treatment. The camp was organised on the occasion of the World Cancer Day.

"There is high prevalence of use of carcinogenic substances such as Gutka, Cigarette, Bidi and Tobacco amongst members of this community due to high stress of acceptance into the society. Also, being a marginalized community, they have poor access to health care facilities and CPAA’s outreach program for early cancer detection has been extremely beneficial to them," CPAA said in a Facebook post.

