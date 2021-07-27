Mumbai: CBSE schools submit marks to the board

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said they have completed the assessment for Class X and Class XII students and submitted the final marks to the board. Results should be declared by the end of this month.

Following the declaration of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board results, students of CBSE Class X and XII have been eagerly waiting for their results.

Principal of CBSE affiliated schools said they have submitted the marks to the board.

Kala Gangadharan, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, said, "We have submitted the marks to CBSE following the assessment policy announced by the board for both Class X and Class XII students. The board had directed schools to follow certain criterias and extended the time given to submit the marks."

Gangadharan added, "Most schools submitted the marks to the board by July 25. We have not received any notification yet from CBSE regarding declaration of Class X and Class XII results." For the schools that could not finalise the CBSE Class XII marks by July 25, the result will be released later, the board said in a notification released on July 22.

On May 1, 2021, CBSE announced the assessment policy to tabulate the marks for Class X students, as examinations were cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid-19. On June 17, the board released a notification announcing the assessment policy for Class XII students and said that results will be declared by July 31.

A senior official of CBSE said, "We have received the marks submitted by the schools based on the assessment policies released for Class X and Class XII students. We are trying our best to announce the results by July 31."