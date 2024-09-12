Mumbai: CBI Books Ex-MoCA Official In Disproportionate Assets Case | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Puneet Duggal, a former joint director with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA). Last year, the CBI had arrested Duggal and three others, including an associate of a Mumbai firm, M/s Alok Industries, in a bribery case.

Agency officials said they have learnt that Duggal allegedly acquired assets (from 2017 to 2023) to the tune of Rs 97.54 lakh, which is 51.54% disproportionate to the known sources of his and his family’s income.

Sources said a case was registered in July last year after it was learnt that the said public servants allegedly indulged in corrupt and illegal activities, and took a bribe from a private person for favourable files pertaining to the investigation by the ministry.

Searches were conducted by the CBI and Rs5.20 lakh was recovered from Duggal’s residence, besides incriminating documents related to movable as well as immovable assets. In addition, jewellery weighing 1,614gm was found in two lockers maintained by him and his family members.