e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

The ex-CBI official was probing a case of cheating and forgery of Rs 6 crore registered by the CBI on the complaint of State Bank of India (SBI) in 2018 and had recorded the statement of the complainant in connection with the case.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation | ANI
Follow us on

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of illegal gratification against an official, earlier working with the CBI, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a person who had previously worked as an associate planner with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the developing body for Navi Mumbai.

The ex-CBI official was probing a case of cheating and forgery of Rs 6 crore registered by the CBI on the complaint of State Bank of India (SBI) in 2018 and had recorded the statement of the complainant in connection with the case.

Acussed official joined CBI in 2016

The accused inspector had joined the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai in June 2016 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation. He was repatriated to his parent cadre in CRPF in April 2020 and was relieved in June 2020. According to the CBI, a written complaint was received against the inspector in June 2020. The agency said that the complainant alleged that the inspector called him in June 2019 to record his statement.

Complainant was harassed by the acussed official

The complainant told him that the FIR was not lodged against him or any other CIDCO officials. He also informed the inspector that he had worked as per rules and procedures and was not involved in any malpractice. However, the inspector harassed him, shoutedathimand demanded a bribe, which the complainant refused.

The inspector thereafter continuously called the complainant and harassed him during the pandemic and forced him to arrange the bribe money. One such conversation was recorded by the complainant.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI unearths e-bribe racket at airport, money used to fund foreign trips of IRS officers
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing

Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing

Ground reality of Mumbai's Azad Maidan: Budding cricketers deprived of pitches due to Nagpur Mela...

Ground reality of Mumbai's Azad Maidan: Budding cricketers deprived of pitches due to Nagpur Mela...

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case