Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of illegal gratification against an official, earlier working with the CBI, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a person who had previously worked as an associate planner with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the developing body for Navi Mumbai.

The ex-CBI official was probing a case of cheating and forgery of Rs 6 crore registered by the CBI on the complaint of State Bank of India (SBI) in 2018 and had recorded the statement of the complainant in connection with the case.

Acussed official joined CBI in 2016

The accused inspector had joined the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai in June 2016 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation. He was repatriated to his parent cadre in CRPF in April 2020 and was relieved in June 2020. According to the CBI, a written complaint was received against the inspector in June 2020. The agency said that the complainant alleged that the inspector called him in June 2019 to record his statement.

Complainant was harassed by the acussed official

The complainant told him that the FIR was not lodged against him or any other CIDCO officials. He also informed the inspector that he had worked as per rules and procedures and was not involved in any malpractice. However, the inspector harassed him, shoutedathimand demanded a bribe, which the complainant refused.

The inspector thereafter continuously called the complainant and harassed him during the pandemic and forced him to arrange the bribe money. One such conversation was recorded by the complainant.