Mumbai: CBI arrests three from Mumbai, Pune in Lucknow bank fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed it has arrested three absconding accused from Pune and Mumbai in Bank fraud cases probed by the agency. It was alleged that the accused entered into conspiracy in sanctioning and disbursing housing loans & CCH limits against forged & bogus documents causing an alleged loss to Union Bank of India for Rs 2 crore and Central Bank of India for Rs 49.40 lakh.

Those arrested are Gaurav Sagar Gupta (arrested from Pune), Vaibhav Gupta and Usha Gupta both arrested from Mumbai.

The CBI had registered a case on December 13, 2007 against the said three arrested accused and 12 other accused persons including officials of Union Bank of India, Sachivalaya Branch and Central Bank of India, Nakkhas Branch in Lucknow. "It was alleged that the accused had entered into conspiracy among themselves and others in sanctioning and disbursing housing loans and CCH limits against forged and bogus documents," said a CBI official.

He added, "While Union Bank of India suffered loss of Rs 2.59 crore, Central Bank of India suffered loss of Rs 49.40 lakh. It was further alleged that 08 Housing Loans were sanctioned from Union Bank of India, 03 housing loans from Central Bank of India and 06 CCH limit/term Loan from Union Bank of India towards purchase of semi built flats but the accused diverted the loan amount. It was also alleged that these housing loans were obtained by the accused on the strength of fake lTRs, bills of non-existing firms etc. and falsely showed the completion of work and also made observations regarding completion certificate in respect of sanctioned loans."

After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed on April 30, 2010 in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Lucknow against 15 accused including then officials of Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and private persons.

"The said three accused were evading their presence before the Trial Court at Lucknow since filing of the charge-sheet against them. The Trial Court had declared them Proclaimed Offenders and issued Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against them in 2019. In compliance of the NBWs, all the three accused were arrested from Pune and Mumbai. The arrested accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI, Cases, Lucknow and were remanded to Judicial Custody," the official said.

CBI had also registered a case on December 28, 2007 against Sagar Gupta and unknown officials of Punjab National Bank, Lucknow. It was alleged Sagar, a resident of Lucknow had entered into a conspiracy with officials of PNB, Charbagh Branch, Lucknow and obtained a housing loan of Rs 12.80 lakh on the basis of forged documents and by not repaying back the said amount, caused loss to the Bank. In this case, a charge-sheet was filed on January 14, 2010 in the Lucknow Court against four accused.