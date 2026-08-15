Mumbai: CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender In 2022 Murder Case Of TMC Leader Bhadu Seikh

The CBI arrested proclaimed offender Masad Seikh from Dongri in connection with the 2022 Bhadu Seikh murder case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Proclaimed Offender Masad Seikh in the murder case of Trinamool Congress gram panchayat leader Bhadu Seikh from Wadi Bunder area of Dongri in South Mumbai.

According to the CBI, the accused had been at large since registration of the FIR in 2022, and he never joined the investigation or trial. He has been arrested by the CBI based on human intelligence and technical inputs.

CBI Takes Over Murder Case

The CBI registered the instant case on April 8, 2022, in compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court dated April 8, 2022, by taking over the case from Rampurhat police station, which had registered the case on March 22, 2022, relating to Bhadu Seikh's murder on March 21 at Bogtui, Birbhum district, West Bengal.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet and supplementary chargesheets in 2022 and 2023 against nine accused persons, including Masad Seikh, in the court of Rampurhat, Birbhum.

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Accused Brought To Kolkata

The trial of the case was transferred to the court of Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal. The arrested accused was later brought to Kolkata from Mumbai for production before the competent court.

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