Mumbai: Case registered against deputy bank manager for spending Rs 1.85 crore bank's money on online gambling

The Matunga police have registered a forgery case against the deputy bank manager of the Dadar branch of a nationalized bank for making bogus receipts and taking away Rs 1.85 crore from the bank.

The police said the accused deputy manager claims he spent and lost the cash in playing online gambling. The police are yet to arrest him and start the investigation in the case.

Rajeev Langar, departmental head of the bank, has recently registered a case with the Matunga police station against Sadashiv Gurud (31), the deputy bank manager of Dadar branch under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian penal code.

As per the information given to the police, Gurud has been working in the bank since 2012. The checking department from Bandra reached Dadar to check why Rs 2.5 crores were deposited in the Dadar branch.

“The Bank officials checked the status of the amount and why it is being kept in the Dadar branch. Upon checking, it was found there are only Rs 29 lakh and 16 thousand amount deposited in the bank. The complainant Langar visited the Dadar branch on November 6, 2021, and shared the details with the branch admin. However, they then inquired it to the deputy bank manager Vishal Gurud, who holds the responsibility for the transaction and deposit within the bank,” said a police official from the Matunga police station.

The police said the senior bank officials started enquiring Gurud about the amount when he first started giving different answers and claimed that he is not aware of the cash.

However, later he confessed to the crime and said he spent the cash on online gambling. “It was found during the enquiry that he has deposited the amount on three current bank accounts and six other accounts. He uses his two mobile phones to transfer the cash to the accounts. Gurud had used two gambling sites to spend the cash and play gambling on, which are to be verified. He got the link to the gambling app from an online family group, which he claims to be on telegram,” said a police officer.

The police said he had transferred the cash to nine different bank accounts. “He had prepared a fake challan or receipt, which he never deposited. He had made bogus entries in the cash balance register and cash report. So, the amount was seen in the paper but was not in the bank. The complete process of cheating is to be investigated. The bank official who investigated had found the forgery, and accordingly, a case was registered,” said a police official.

Deepak Chavan, senior police inspector, Matunga police station confirmed a case being registered with Matunga police station this week.

“We have registered a case on the complaint of the bank officials and are further investigating the matter. Prima facie it is found that the accused had spent the cash on online gambling. Our team has started the investigation and will soon arrest the accused. The picture will be more clear once the accused is arrested,” added Chavan.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:58 PM IST