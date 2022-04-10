Mumbai: Case against Kirit Somaiya and his son transferred to EOW

e-Paper Get App
Sachin Gaad | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil has been transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The Trombay police had booked them on the charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection to the allegations of collecting ₹57 crore on the pretext of crowd-funding in 2013-14 to preserve India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy.

The father-son dup has already applied for anticipatory bail and the hearing is kept on Monday.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:45 PM IST