Mumbai: Car Catches Fire Near Petrol Pump On Saki Vihar Road In Powai; Major Mishap Averted

Car Catches Fire On Saki Vihar Road In Powai, Andheri East; Blaze Brought Under Control | Powailive/Instagram

Mumbai: A car caught fire near a petrol pump on Saki Vihar Road in Powai on March 6, creating panic among people in the vicinity. A video of the incident, shared by Instagram handle Powailive, shows the vehicle engulfed in flames on a relatively empty stretch of road close to the petrol pump.

The video clearly shows the car on fire close to the petrol pump premises. A few bystanders gather at a distance as a large cloud of smoke spreads across the area, partially engulfing the surroundings. As the incident occurred near a petrol pump, a major mishap was narrowly averted.

According to the information mentioned in the caption by the Instagram handle, the fire was eventually extinguished, and the situation was brought under control. However, there is currently no information on how the car caught fire or which model it is.

The footage further shows that the vehicle was later moved towards the side of the road to prevent any obstruction to traffic movement along Saki Vihar Road.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the dramatic scene and raising questions about the circumstances that led to the vehicle catching fire and the impact it could have had, considering that fact that it took place near a petrol pump.

Fire Broke Out In Thane Damaging Two Cars

This news comes in after a fire broke out at Nepro Ground in Thane’s Manpada area around 11:03 AM, damaging two parked vehicles. A Maruti Suzuki Celerio was completely gutted, while a Mahindra Xylo suffered minor damage.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received an emergency call regarding the blaze at approximately 11:03 AM from a local resident, Mr. Sanket.

According to official, the extent of the damage varies between the two vehicles involved:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio (MH 43 BE 9224): Belonging to Mrs. Amruta Madhukar Gade, the vehicle was completely gutted by the fire, resulting in a total loss.

Mahindra XYLO (MH 04 GE 0094): Owned by Mr. Sandip Jadhav, this vehicle sustained minor external damage due to the heat and proximity to the primary blaze.

The fire was successfully extinguished through the coordinated efforts of the Thane Fire Brigade, RDMC personnel, and local residents who assisted before the heavy machinery arrived.

