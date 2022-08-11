Mumbai: Cancer Patients Rest House gets inhouse Laundry at Byculla Railway Hospital |

Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) inaugurated Laundry at Cancer Patient Rest House building inside Central Railway's Bharat Ratna DR B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Complex, Byculla recently. This laundry will help in keeping the personal clothes of hospital staff, wards/caregivers of cancer patients in rest house building and Resident Doctors are neat and clean.

Niti Singh, Vice President, Tanuja Pankaj, General Secretary, Divya Sharma, Treasurer, Dr Meera Arora, Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Byculla and other members of CRWWO were also present on the occasion.

In the month of July 2022 Menu Lahoti, President of CRWWO organised a cultural event at Byculla in which various cultural activities were carried out and Artists from the railway participated in the event. Menu Lahoti, President CRWWO also inaugurated Meri Pathshala, a school for children of contract labourers and distributed books, pen and pencils to 40 children in Wadi Bunder, interacting and counselled them to study better for their future.

In the month of June 2022, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organization (CRWWO) also took initiatives for women's health checkups and personal hygiene, and distributed the eco-friendly, sanitary napkins to create awareness.