Mumbai: Cambridge International board explores option for school-assessed grades

The Cambridge International Board has informed all colleges on Thursday they are exploring the option of moving students in India to school-assessed grades and will be in a position to update all affiliated schools about this not later than April 19, 2021.

The board sent a circular on Thursday said, "We are aware of the situation in India with Covid-19, and the concerns of students, parents and teachers. Our deadline for the withdrawal of entries via Direct for the June 2021 series is April 17. You can withdraw entries after this date until seven days after the exam series by contacting us directly."

The board said, "Our priorities remain the same keeping students and teachers safe, and helping students continue with their education in the fairest way possible."