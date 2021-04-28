Mumbai: CA duped of Rs 48,000 in KYC fraud in Powai

A Powai-based chartered accountant was swindled of Rs 48,000 by an unidentified accused using the KYC fraud and screen sharing mobile application. The accused sought details and duped the complainant on the pretext of sending Rs 10 to initiate the KYC process for resuming the Wi-fi service of the broadband.

According to police sources, the complainant, who works with a chartered accountancy firm, had availed a broadband service from a reputed company on April 7, but the service was unavailable since late last week. The complainant, however, had not made any complaints or called up the customer service desk in regard to no internet connection.

On Monday, however, he received a call from a man, who introduced himself as a broadband service employee and said that the internet service has been stopped as the Know Your Customer (KYC) was not updated. If the KYC is not updated at the earliest, the Wifi service will be terminated, said the man. The accused asked the complainant to wire Rs 10 to avail the online KYC update service and asked him to download the quick support app for assistance.