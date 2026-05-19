Mumbai: Byculla Zoo's Oldest Hippo Deva Dies At 35, Leaves Behind Family Of Three; Postmortem Conducted | Instagram/themumbaizoo

Mumbai, May 19: Veermata Jijabai Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, lost one of its oldest and most recognised residents last week after hippopotamus Deva died at the age of 35. As reported by Mid Day, Zoo officials said preliminary observations suggest that the animal died due to age related complications, while the detailed medical report is still awaited.

Deva had been a familiar attraction for visitors at the Mumbai zoo for several years and was among the oldest animals housed at the facility.

Family Remains At Zoo

Following Deva’s death, the zoo is now left with three hippopotamuses, his companion Shilpa and their two offspring. Officials said the female calf was born in 2010, while the male calf was born in 2016.

Zoo authorities said the animals continue to remain under observation and care by veterinary staff.

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Earlier Hippo Deaths

Before Deva’s death, the last reported death of a hippopotamus at the zoo was nearly five years ago. Earlier, five year old Shakti died of lung failure in 2009, while seven year old Jassi also succumbed to lung related illness in 2010.

As mandated under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, Deva underwent a postmortem examination before being buried in the Pedak area of the zoo premises. Officials stated that all procedures were conducted in accordance with Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

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