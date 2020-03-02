Mumbai: Byculla Zoo records highest footfall in February month

The city’s very own Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, popularly known as or Rani Baugh has recorded highest-ever footfall in February since it has opened the new animal enclosures. Six enclosures were inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray on Jan 26.

The enclosures show a pair of leopards, hyena, sloth bear and two pairs of jackals. Alongsi­de, a walk-in through aviary housing exotic birds was opened. A separate enclosure houses turtles, tortoises.

Revealing the statistics, the zoo administration said since the new exhibits are opened for public view, the zoo has recorded its highest-ever footfall of 25,000 visitors in the last weekend of February 22-23, which has generated a revenue of Rs 9.33 lakh.