Mumbai: Byculla Zoo Moves Closer To Getting 4 Asiatic Lions From Gujarat After 12-Year Gap; CM Bhupendra Patel Directs Officials To Expedite Transfer

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde meets Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar to seek approval for the transfer of four Asiatic lions to Byculla Zoo | X - @TawdeRitu

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo at Byculla is a step closer to welcoming Asiatic lions after a 12-year gap, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directing state officials to expedite the transfer of two pairs of lions from Junagadh’s Sakkarbaug Zoological Park.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde met Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, seeking final approval for the long-pending proposal. Following the meeting, Patel directed the Gujarat administration to complete the formalities at the earliest and facilitate a memorandum of understanding between the two zoos.

The meeting was also attended by Dhrangadhra MLA Prakashbhai Varomora, Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Quality Council of India Chairman Jaksay Shah, BMC Director (Zoo) Dr Sanjay Tripathi and other senior officials.

मुंबईकरांसाठी खास दिवाळी भेट: भायखळा येथील वीरमाता जिजाबाई भोसले वनस्पती उद्यान व प्राणिसंग्रहालयात आशियाई सिंह येण्याचा मार्ग मोकळा! 🦁 आज दिनांक ४ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजी मुंबईतील भायखळा येथील वीरमाता जिजाबाई भोसले वनस्पती उद्यान व प्राणिसंग्रहालयात (राणी बाग) आशियाई सिंह दाखल होण्याबाबतच्या प्रस्तावाला मंजुरी मिळण्याच्या दृष्टीने मी गांधीनगर (गुजरात) येथील मुख्यमंत्री निवासस्थानी गुजरातचे आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री. भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी यांची प्रत्यक्ष भेट घेऊन सविस्तर चर्चा केली. ही भेट अतिशय सकारात्मक व फलदायी ठरली आहे. लवकरात लवकर प्रशासकीय प्रक्रिया पूर्ण करून जुनागढचे साकरबाग प्राणिसंग्रहालय आणि मुंबई प्राणिसंग्रहालय यांच्यादरम्यान सामंजस्य करार करण्याचे निर्देश गुजरातचे मुख्यमंत्री श्री. भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी यांनी गुजरात राज्य प्रशासनाला दिले आहेत. त्यानुसार बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेला लवकरच गुजरात शासनाकडून मंजुरीचे लेखी पत्र आणि सामंजस्य कराराचा मसुदा प्राप्त होणार आहे. या भेटीवेळी गुजरातचे मुख्यमंत्री श्री. भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी, ध्रंगध्रा विधानसभा मतदारसंघाचे आमदार श्री. प्रकाशभाई वरमोरा जी, गुजरात मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालयातील प्रधान सचिव श्री. संजीव कुमार जी, क्वालिटी कौन्सिल ऑफ इंडियाचे अध्यक्ष श्री. जक्षय शाह जी, बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेचे संचालक (प्राणिसंग्रहालय) डॉ. संजय त्रिपाठी जी आणि संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. गुजरातमधील जुनागढ येथील प्रसिद्ध साकरबाग प्राणिसंग्रहालयाकडून मुंबईतील राणी बागेसाठी २ जोड्या (२ नर व २ मादी) आशियाई सिंह देण्याचा प्रस्ताव आहे, तर या बदल्यात मुंबई प्राणिसंग्रहालयातर्फे ३ जोड्या 'टफ्टेड कॅपुचिन माकडे' (Tufted Capuchin Monkeys) साकरबाग प्राणिसंग्रहालयास देण्यात येणार आहेत. दोन्ही प्राणिसंग्रहालयांनी या देवाणघेवाणीस आधीच संमती दर्शविली आहे. केंद्रीय प्राणिसंग्रहालय प्राधिकरण (CZA), नवी दिल्ली यांच्या अंतिम मान्यताप्राप्त आराखड्यानुसार (मास्टर लेआऊट प्लॅन) मुंबई प्राणिसंग्रहालयात आशियाई सिंहांसाठी आंतरराष्ट्रीय दर्जाचे अत्याधुनिक निवासस्थान आधीच सज्ज करण्यात आले आहे. हा पुढाकार महाराष्ट्र आणि गुजरात या दोन्ही राज्यांमधील नैसर्गिक वारसा, वन्यजीव संवर्धन आणि परस्पर सौहार्दाचे एक उत्तम प्रतीक ठरेल! 🤝🦁 #AsianLions #DiwaliGiftToMumbai #MumbaiTourism #RaniBaug #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @CMOGuj @Bhupendrapbjp @mybmc — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 4, 2026

Two Pairs Of Asiatic Lions Proposed For Byculla Zoo

The BMC is expected to receive a formal approval letter and draft agreement shortly. Under the proposed animal exchange, Sakkarbaug Zoo will provide two male and two female Asiatic lions to Byculla Zoo, which will offer three pairs of tufted capuchin monkeys in return. Both zoos have already agreed to the exchange, subject to statutory clearances.

Tawde also met Gujarat Minister of State for Forests Pravin Kumar Mali, who forwarded her request to the Forest Department for necessary action.

Zoo Awaits Lions After 12-Year Gap

The development could end Byculla Zoo’s 12-year wait for lions. Its last big cat, Jimmy, a 16-year-old African-Asiatic hybrid, died in 2014 following a prolonged illness. Earlier attempts by the BMC to procure lions from Junagadh and Indore had failed to materialise.

Also Watch:

The zoo has already constructed a state-of-the-art enclosure for Asiatic lions under the master plan approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The proposed exchange will now move forward through the requisite administrative and regulatory clearances.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/