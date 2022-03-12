Mumbai: Byculla Zoo adds ticket window after massive response

The Byculla Zoo has received nearly six lakh visitors in the past four months. Officials said that the overwhelming response has generated a revenue of Rs 2.5 crore. Last Sunday alone, nearly 21,000 citizens visited the zoo, with ticket sales touching Rs 7,77,600. The zoo was shut from January 10 to February 10 owing to the third coronavirus wave.

The Shiv Sena-led BMC has been frequently targeted for spending a humongous amount of funds on the upkeep of the zoo, with an outlay of Rs 115.46 crore in the civic budget.

Zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi said most visitors are keen on seeing the penguins, the new pair of tigers Shakti and Karishma, deer, boa and hyena. He said considering the response, they have added another ticket window to expedite entry. He said the response has been exceptional owing to “world class facilities, the display and landscape design”.

The zoo has 13 types of animals, including tigers, 100 species of birds, nine penguins, elephants, monkeys, hyenas, and 6,611 types of trees and plants.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:11 PM IST