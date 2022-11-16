Mumbai: By using solar plants, 24 suburban railway stations of Western Railway saves energy worth Rs 1 crore

By using solar plants, 24 railway stations of Western Railway saves energy worth Rs 1 crore | File photo

Mumbai: By using solar plants and generating green energy, 24 railway stations of the Western Railway have contributed in saving twenty percent electricity and energy worth over Rs 1 crore in the last 10 months.

These stations include Churchgate, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Dader, Mumbai Central, Matunga, Andheri, Mahim, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Santacruz, Kandivali, Ram Mandir, Borivali Road, Mira Road, Naigaon, Bhayander, Mira Road, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, and Dahanu.

An officer from the western railways claimed that over 7.5 lakh units of green energy have been generated in the last year. The officer said, "In the years 2021–2022, 7553178 units ( Kilowatt hours ) of green energy have been generated by these solar plants. After which, Rs. 3 crore have been saved on energy bills on account of difference in per unit cost of energy supplied by Electricity Boards Vis-à-vis cost of energy generated by solar plants."

Cumulative savings for the current financial year are Rs 2.15 crore

"The cumulative savings for the current financial year are Rs. 2.15 crore, including the savings of Rs. 30.22 lakh in the month of October 2022." Out of this, in the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway, 3619241 KWH were generated in the years 2021–22, resulting in savings of Rs. 1.49 crore. "In the current year, 257,2790 KWH of power were generated up to October 2022, resulting in savings of Rs. 1.11 crore," said an officer of WR.

Confirming the development, a senior officer said, "Western Railway has adopted several initiatives to curb pollution and reduce carbon emissions." One such initiative is the installation of solar plants at railway stations and at office buildings."

Currently, solar plants of 6635 KW ( Kilowatt-hours ) capacity have been installed at 97 railway stations of and solar plants of the capacity of 3920.48 KW capacity have been installed at over 46 railway office buildings including around two dozef suburban stations.