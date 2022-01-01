Mumbai: Burglar held with gold ornaments and cash totaling Rs 23 lakh at Bandra Railway Terminus

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old burglar was caught at the Bandra Railway Terminus on Saturday with stolen gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 23 lakh. The man has been identified as Zikran Qureshi, who allegedly broken into a Bandra east apartment and was about to leave the city. He was planning to board a Jhansi train when he was arrested.

The police said that he was in unclean clothes, without a sandal, and carrying a bag. “It was early morning on Saturday when the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official intervened and questioned him. Wjen they checked his bag, they were shocked to find gold ornaments. Not satisfied with the answers, he was taken for further interrogation, when he revealed his involvement in a break-in,” said a police officer.

Senior police inspector of Nirmal Nagar police station, Shashikant Bhandare, confirmed the arrest. “The RPF personnel have detained the man and the bag is in their custody. They are yet to hand over the accused and an investigation is underway,” Bhandare said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:31 PM IST