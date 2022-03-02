Mumbai: Burdened by hefty traffic fines, auto-rickshaw drivers quitting profession, claims unions

The auto-rickshaw drivers are quitting their profession. This is what the unions claim as they are preparing for an elaborate protest in the coming days once the Maharashtra government withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions. The unions are insisting that ever since the new traffic fines were introduced a couple of months back, the drivers have been burdened from fines levied on them.

At least 2-3 per cent of the total rickshaw owners are shutting their three-wheelers and looking to ride other transport vehicles like app-based cab operators, become a driver for private vehicles or even opting for a job of a security guard.

There are 2.20 lakh auto-rickshaws in Mumbai. If we take this ballpark figure, then it comes to anywhere between 4,000-6,000 of them who claim to switch over to alternative professions.

“The auto drivers and even permit holders have approached up complaining about the financial burden arising from the revised traffic fines. These drivers barely earn Rs 400-500 per day which comes to Rs 12-15,000 per month. Of these, on average, they pay Rs 1500-3000 per month as fines for breaching traffic rules. There have been instances where the auto driver is sitting inside after dropping a ride and yet he is booked for 'No Parking' or 'Double Parking' etc. We are waiting for the Covid-19 restrictions to be withdrawn after which we shall protest with our list of demands,” said KK Tiwari, BJP led Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Cell.

Anil Tiwari, an auto-rickshaw driver from Santacruz said that drivers who work for private car owners earn Rs 16-18,000 per month and also get overtime, unlike the auto-rickshaw trade which is not lucrative anymore.

Another driver Ramlal Gupta who stays in Kurla said that over the years quite a few of his compatriots have joined private companies or App-based cabs and even security personnel and are happy about it.

Some of the points charted out by the auto-rickshaw and taxi unions include reducing traffic fines, not levying fines for double parking or no parking even if the driver is present inside the black and yellow vehicle, introducing welfare schemes and mediclaim to auto and taxi drivers and their families, restore the lost parking spaces meant for taxis and autos and stop issuing permits to fresh applications made for these three-wheeler vehicles.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST