Mumbai: Bumpy ride for Lord Ganesha

Bhayandar: Pothole-related accidents in the twin-city and a recent casualty in Kashimira has failed to instil a sense of responsibility in higher authorities of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), as public works department (PWD) contractors are, it seems, not serious about the threats pothole-dotted roads pose to commuters.

Already infamous for sub-standard quality of roadwork, the civic administration has invited the ire of pedestrians, motorists and even Lord Ganesh devotees, for the poor quality and cosmetic patchwork, which has further worsened the situation with loose gravel spreading all over the roads, posing additional risks.

“The shoddy road works and eyewash repairs are nothing but a result of massive corruption and lack of accountability. How many more sacrifices will it take for the civic administration to do their job honestly,” questioned local resident Jatin Dadhich, who has demanded that contractors and engineers be made criminally liable for death or injuries of citizens due to bad conditions of the roads.

Ironically, one of the worst stretches is the road leading to the municipal commissioner’s official residence in the Kanakia area of Mira Road, which is in an extremely battered condition.

“While the patchwork material has started coming off within hours of relaying, the situation has turned deadlier as stones often ricochet as cars and other heavy motor vehicles pass over them.

These cause injuries to not only two-wheeler riders but also to pedestrians,” said Shabbir Kanorwala, who runs an eatery in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira.

The civic administration has however, claimed the patch work had been assigned to concerned contractors under the defect liability clause, but due to heavy rains the patch material had washed away in some places.