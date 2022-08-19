On camera: Dramatic building collapse in Mumbai's Borivali; 4-storey building collapses like a pack of cards

Gitanjali building collapses |

A four-storey building collapsed in Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday. The building named as Gitanjali apartment was located in Saibaba Nagar.

The incident was reported at 12.30 pm in the afternoon. No injuries were reported so far.

At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said. As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated earlier.

The dramatic collapse of the building was caught on camera. The visuals showed people standing across the road watching it come down.

This is a developing story; further details awaited

Earlier this month, a portion of five-storey residential building in Dahisar area of Thane city collapsed, but nobody was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old died and 19 others sustained injuries after a ground plus two storey shanty collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West in June.