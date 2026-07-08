Mumbai Building Collapse: 3 Injured After 1st Floor Crashes Onto Medical Shop In Wadala East | representational image

Mumbai: At least three people were injured after the first floor of a ground-plus-one-storey structure collapsed onto a medical shop in Wadala East on Tuesday. All three sustained minor injuries and were treated at a nearby private clinic before being discharged.

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident was reported at 11.32 am, behind Vidyalankar College in Shanti Nagar, Wadala. Officials said the first floor of the structure collapsed onto Samrat Medical, injuring two men and a woman.

Before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local residents rescued the injured and shifted them to a nearby private clinic in a private vehicle. The injured were identified as Khushabu Khan (27), who suffered a minor head injury; Ashish Singh (40), who sustained a minor injury to his left hand; and Sunil Yadav (30), who sustained a minor injury to his right leg. All three received first aid at the private clinic and were discharged after treatment, said BMC.