Mumbai: Browsing for tiffin delivery service, woman loses ₹ 89,000

A 53-year-old woman lost ₹ 89,000 to a cyber fraudster who pretended to be a dabbawala or tiffin delivery service provider. In her complaint at the Gamdevi police station, the Nana Chowk resident said that she was browsing for a tiffin delivery service as her regular dabbawala had stopped coming of late.

Woman found contact number from internet

On Dec 5, she found a contact number on the internet and called on it. The receiver told the woman that he would send her a registration link through which she needs to pay ₹ 5 as activation charge for the service. ₹ 89,000 was debited from the complainant's bank account after she made the transfer via the link, said the police, adding that a cheating case has been filed.

'Don't download suspicious apps or click on links': Police

“If anyone asks to download any suspicious application or asks to click on dubious links then the person should refrain from doing so. No genuine service provider asks for such things. Fraudsters send phishing links or ask targets to download certain apps through which they gain access to mobile phones and siphon off money from bank accounts,” cautioned the police official.