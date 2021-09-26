Mumbai: Breach Candy flat fetches record price

A 2,615 sq ft flat on the 15th floor of a Breach Candy highrise has become one of the most expensive real estate deals, fetching a rate of Rs 1.87 lakh per sq ft.

According to available stamp duty and registration documents, Malabar Hill resident Sushil Kothari sold the apartment no 1101 in 9A Residences project on Bomanji Petit Road Breach Candy to Abhijit and Neeta Joshi for a price of Rs 49 crore. The flat came with four car parking slots on Level P2, and other amenities. Joshi is the founder of a well-known law firm and paid stamp duty charge of Rs 2.45 crore.

Earlier in February, the record for most expensive residential real estate deal in 2021 was set by Jiten Doshi, a well-known name in asset management, when he purchased a luxury duplex apartment in 33, South project on Pedder Road for a price of Rs 1.67 lakh per sq ft. The apartment measuring 3,657 sq ft cost Rs 61 crore.

Earlier record-breaking real estate deals were reported in 2020 from Carmichael Residences project on Altamount-Carmichael Road when the Daftary family, owners of bio-pharma Bharat Serum and Vaccines Ltd, purchased two apartments for a price of Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft and businessman Anurang Jain bought a flat for a price of Rs 1.56 lakh per sq ft.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:33 AM IST