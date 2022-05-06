Mumbai: Brace for series of blocks on Central Railway this weekend

Mumbai: Commuters on Central Railway must brace for a series of blocks this weekend. The CR has lined up a one-hour-ten minute-block between Asangaon and Kasara on Saturday afternoon, another for an hour-and-a-half at midnight on Saturday and two on Sunday, for the launching of a girder on a foot overbridge at Kasara.

In addition, there will also be a five-hour block undertaken on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund on the Up and Down fast lines.

“On Saturday, from 2.25pm to 3.35pm, on the Up line between Asangaon and Kasara, a traffic block will be taken for the launching of a girder on a foot overbridge at Kasara,” informed CR officials. As a result, local trains for Kasara leaving CSMT at 11.42am and 12.30pm will be short-terminated at Asangaon and will run as Asangaon-CSMT slow locals, departing Asangaon at 1.48pm and 2.50pm. Apart from that, local trains for CSMT leaving Kasara at 2.42pm and 3.35pm will be cancelled.

Similarly, suburban services between Asangaon and Kasara will be suspended from 11.55am to 3.10pm (Down) and from 1.30pm to 4.15pm (Up).

The CR will also take another block on Saturday /Sunday midnight from 3.35am to 4.55am on the Up and Down lines between Asangaon and Kasara. As a result, Up locals leaving Kasara at 4.59am will be rescheduled to leave at 5.15am.

On Sunday, another block will be in place from 10.50am to 12.20pm on the Down line and from 2.50pm to 3.50pm on the Up and Down lines between Asangaon and Kasara

Due to this block, local trains for Kasara leaving CSMT at 9.34am and 12.30pm will be cancelled. Similarly, local trains towards CSMT, scheduled to leave Kasara at 12.19pm and 3.35pm, will be cancelled between Kasara and Thane.

Apart from the partial cancellation of several suburban trains, dozens of long-distance trains will also be regulated at various stations.

Block on fast lines between Matunga & Mulund

A five-hour maintenance block, from 11.05am to 4.05pm, will be taken on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund on the Up and Down fast lines. During the block, Down fast services leaving CSMT from 10.25am to 3.39pm will be diverted to the Down slow line at Matunga and will halt as per their scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the Down fast line at Mulund.

Fast trains on the Up line leaving Thane from 10.50am to 3.46pm will be diverted to the Up slow line at Mulund and will make their scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. They will be re-diverted to the Up fast line at Matunga.

Block on Harbour line

On the Harbour line, a five-hour maintenance block will be undertaken between CSMT-Chunabhatti/ Bandra. As a result, Down Harbour line services to Vashi/ Belapur/ Panvel leaving CSMT/ Wadala Road will be suspended from 11.16am to 4.47pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/ Goregaon leaving CSMT will be suspended from 10.48am to 4.43pm.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi from 9.53am to 3.20pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT, leaving Goregaon/ Bandra will remain suspended from 10.45am to 5.13pm.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period. During the block, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10am to 6pm.

No day block on WR on Sunday

A jumbo block of three hours will be taken on Up fast lines from 11.50pm to 2.50am and down fast lines from 1.30am to 4.30am between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, i.e. on May 9/10, 2022. There will be no block in the day time on the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:34 PM IST